Five injured in boiler explosion at Karachi Port

Five people were injured on Wednesday after a boiler exploded at the Karachi Port. The incident took place at Gate No. 18 on West Wharf Road in Keamari, where a fire erupted following the blast.

According to reports, the boiler exploded with a loud bang, causing panic and fear among the staff members of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Police officials, fire engines and different welfare organisationsâ€™ ambulances reached the port after the incident.

The injured were taken to the hospital, where they were identified as driver Shah Khan, cleaner Irfan, and KPT staff members Omar Farooq, Abdus Sami and Gready Masih. Citing the initial investigation, the authorities said that the boiler had exploded apparently due to a gas leak.