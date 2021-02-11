Action ordered against illegal rickshaws of six to nine seats

The Karachi traffic police chief, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Iqbal Dara, has directed his subordinates to take action against the six- and nine-seater rickshaws illegally plying in the city.

Talking to The News, the officer said he had gone through orders of the Sindh government in this regard. He explained that earlier, such illegal vehicles disappeared from the roads after the traffic police had launched a crackdown against them, but now they had resurfaced for which he had directed his subordinates to fine all those illegal six- and nine-seater rickshaws.

He said the traffic police had been instructed to impose fines on the illegal Qingqi rickshaws roaming in the city without route permits and valid documents, and also remove their seats. He added that such vehicles would be impounded if they were seen again after the fines.

A few days ago, the provincial transport and mass-transit department had written a letter to the traffic DIG, district SSPs of the province and others regarding the illegal operations of six- and nine-seater rickshaws.

The letter reads, “In pursuance of this office letter dated 6th January, 2021, wherein undersigned through a letter informed that several complaints are pouring in that 6-9 seater rickshaws are operating illegally without registration, fitness certificates and route permits within the city limits of Karachi and other cities of the province creating hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic.

“It has also been witnessed that the manufacturers and operators of motor cab rickshaws have enlarged front porches, driving seat and are catering two passengers on the both sides of driving seats. This practice may be discouraged immediately by impounding all such rickshaws constructed in violation of licences granted by the transport authorities.”

The letter stated that similar instructions were issued earlier but after the lapse of nearly one month, no action was taken against such rickshaws plying without route permits and valid documents in the province in violation of the motor vehicle rules, challenging the rule of law.

“In view of the above position, it is once again asked to take strict action against such rickshaws by impounding those contracted and are being operated in violation of licenses and mandatory documentation as provided under the provisions of the motor vehicle laws accordingly within your jurisdiction on priority basis,” the letter read.