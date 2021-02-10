182 references under trial in KP courts, NAB chairman told

ISLAMABAD: A total of 182 corruption references of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under trial in different accountability courts of Peshawar at present, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Brig Farooq Nasir Awan (retd) told NAB chairman Tuesday.

In a special briefing to the NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd), in Peshawar Bureau, the director general apprised him that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bureau has recovered Rs3,018.096 million from corrupt elements in the last three years and deposited the recovered amount in the national exchequer.

Awan apprised the chairman that the bureau is pursuing 307 complaints, 68 complaint verifications, 95 inquiries and 38 investigations in accordance with law.

The bureau had also recovered million of rupees from fake housing societies and returned the looted money to poor investors.

NAB chairman said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau is playing a key role in enhancing overall performance of the NAB.