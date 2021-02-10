close
Girl killed in Miranshah geyser blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2021

MIRANSHAH: A minor girl was killed and four others, including her parents and two brothers, sustained injuries when a gas-run geyser exploded at a house in a village here Tuesday. The blast took place at the house of one Pir Sardar in which his eight-year-old daughter was killed. The man, his wife and two sons were injured in the incident.

