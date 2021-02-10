Girl killed in Miranshah geyser blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: A minor girl was killed and four others, including her parents and two brothers, sustained injuries when a gas-run geyser exploded at a house in a village here Tuesday. The blast took place at the house of one Pir Sardar in which his eight-year-old daughter was killed. The man, his wife and two sons were injured in the incident.