Covid kills 25 more as another 324 test positive

Twenty-five more people have died due to Covid-19 and 324 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,157 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 9,599 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 324 people, or 3.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,820,284 tests, which have resulted in 251,757 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.7 per cent in Sindh. He said that 19,008 patients across the province are currently infected: 18,460 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 540 at hospitals, while 497 patients are in critical condition, of whom 66 are on life support.

He added that 644 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 228,592, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent. The CM said that out of the 324 fresh cases of Sindh, 167 (or 52 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 66 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 56 from District South, 18 from District Malir, 14 from District West, 12 from District Central and one from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 31 new cases, Mirpurkhas 20, Jamshoro 18, Sujawal 17, Ghotki 10, Matiari nine, Sukkur eight, Badin and Jacobabad six each, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot four each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Muhammad Khan two each, and Khairpur, Larkana, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.