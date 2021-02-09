CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of child murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of an 11-year-old child in Hanjarwal and sought a report from the CCPO. The chief minister has directed for arresting the perpetrators of the crime soon. He has also extended sympathies to the heirs, adding that justice will be provided to them.