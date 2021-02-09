Five killed for ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: The monster of ‘Karo Kari’ has reportedly claimed five more lives, including two girls, in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Tando Bagho.

Reports said in the limits of Tando Bagho, accused Sohail Burghari gunned down his fiancé Asma. After killing her, the accused surrendered himself at the local police station, and confessed to his crime. He told the police that he shot his fiancé dead over the charge of infidelity.

In another incident of similar nature, in the limits of Miranpur Police Station in Jacobabad, accused Suhbat Lairwani shot dead his daughter-in-law Lal Bibi and her alleged friend Owais Lairwani over the charge of adultery. The police shifted the bodies to Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences, (JIMS) and conducted raids to arrest the murderer. Meanwhile, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah in Shikarpur, accused Gul Sher shot dead his relative Husna, w/o Mithal, and her alleged friend Waheed, s/o Khalil Kamalani, over the charge of infidelity.