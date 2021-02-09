Unpleasant incident during Feb 4 proceedings

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday, while taking a notice of ugly incident during the session of the National Assembly on 4th February, decided to issue explanation letter under Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 to MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar (PPPP), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed (PML-N) and Attaullah (PTI).

NA Speaker chaired a meeting on Monday to probe into the unpleasant incident. NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, secretary National Assembly, adviser to Speaker on Legal and Constitutional Affairs and other senior officers of the Secretariat were present in the meeting.

The Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 read as, (1) “The Speaker may, if he deems it necessary, name a member who disregards the authority of the Speaker or abuses these rules by consistently the business of Assembly. (2) If a member is so named by the Speaker, he shall forthwith put the question that the member (naming him) be suspended from service of National Assembly for a period not exceeding the reminder of session. Provided that the Assembly may, at any time, on a motion made, resolve that such suspension be terminated. (3) Any member suspended under this rule shall forthwith withdraw from proceedings of the Assembly.”

At the onset of the meeting to probe into the unpleasant incident that happened 4th February, 2021, NA Speaker said that the incident, which took place on last Thursday, is highly commendable.

He said that as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he would take appropriate action to maintain the order in the House, and to regulate the proceedings of the House in accordance with parliamentary practices and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

He said that all members of the assembly, belonging to treasury or the opposition benches, are under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and to maintain the decorum of the House in order to preserve the sanctity and prestige of the House.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, after thorough examination of the record of proceedings and evidence, showed his resolve to maintain the sanctity of the House at every cost without prejudice and pressure.