Army has nothing to do with politics: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday strictly condemned the recent wave of hearsay claiming Army’s backdoor contacts with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for making any intervention into political matters.

In his response to the speculations raised by the PDM leadership at a private news channel, the DG ISPR said: “Army has nothing to do with politics and those maligning its role in this regard are advised to abstain from making such statements.”

He added: “Otherwise, those people making accusations should present evidence against their claims.”He said Army had the biggest responsibility of security and safeguarding the motherland and was busy in dispensing its duties in this regard.

Maj-Gen Iftikhar categorically denied any indirect contact with any political leader, saying: “Please do not drag into this. It’s inappropriate to comment on political matters and linking it to Army without any proof or research. All such hearsay must come to an end now.”

Meanwhile, the DG ISPR said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China’s Covid-19 vaccine donation to Pakistan Armed Forces was the first ever military assistance of the Chinese nation to foreign armed forces. “Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance or donation from PLA,” he said, adding the armed forces as per their spirit of serving the nation first in all times had decided to donate that tranche of vaccine for administration to frontline health care workers.

“Keeping with the Pakistan Armed Forces ‘traditional spirit of nation comes first always and every time’ it has been decided to contribute complete vaccine donation, by PLA to Pakistan military, in the national vaccine drive to be administered to front line health care workers across Pakistan who are real heroes fighting against pandemic and saving precious lives.”

He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces extended their deepest gratitude to PLA and People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times.