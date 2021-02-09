Five COVID-19 deaths, 71 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:After two days without reporting of any death from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19, the virus claimed another five lives in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1085 while as many as 71 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region taking tally to 54,625.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 480 and as many as 60 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking tally to 41,994 of which 40,241 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 1,273 on Monday.

From Rawalpindi district, another three patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 605 in the district. Another 11 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,631 of which 11,833 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 193 on Monday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 31 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 162 patients have been in home isolation.