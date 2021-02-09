Local players lose in main round of junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Leading local payers including Hasheesh Kumar was beaten on the opening day of the main round of Syed Dilawar Abbas & Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Complex Monday.

Top player and one of the favorites for the title, Alessio Basile (BEL) beat Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 6-4, 6-2 to make it to the next round. Though Hasheesh put up a better show in the first set, once the match entered into the second set, he was nowhere losing quite easily.

Other local players including Hamid Israr Gul also lost his match. Japan’s Aoi Ooka defeated Hamid Israr in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Results: Boys’ singles: Alessio Basile (BEL) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Raja Azan Ahmed Sajjad (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Yakup Uzunel (DEN) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; William Alsterback (SWE) bt Abdullah. (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Carl Holder (FRA) bt Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-2, 6-3; Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Hamid Israr gul (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Elliot Jarosz (SWE) bt Ahmet Atabay (TUR) 6-2, 6-3; Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) bt Andrey Kozlov (RUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Girls’ singles: Maria Pukhina (RUS) bt Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Melisa Ugur (TUR) bt Zara Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Alaia Rubio Perez (GBR) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Artina Gashi (KOS) bt Yana Ersado (USA) 6-0, 6-1; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Luisa Schruff (GER) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Ellie Blackford (GBR) bt Eda Numanoglu (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Tamara Ermakova (RUS) bt Zahra Suleman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2.