Development of Karachi should be tourism-oriented, says CM

The development projects in Karachi should be tourism-oriented so that more and more tourists are attracted to the city. For that roads leading to beaches and historical places must be developed. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made these remarks on Monday as he chaired a meeting to review the development schemes in the city under the Karachi Package.

Gulbai road

He said the construction of road in Gulbai would not only resolve the traffic congestion issues in the locality but also promote tourism and recreational activities along the shore.

The construction of the 5.25-kilometre dual carriageway from Gulbai to Y-junction has been estimated at Rs1.01 billion and it would be completed within six months. The CM directed the local government department to construct a storm water drain on both sides of the road. “I want the issues of drainage in the area to be resolved before the construction of the road,” he stated.

As he was told that there were some encroachments at some points along the road, he issued directives for the removal of those encroachments. The meeting was informed that arrangements were being made for alternative routes for the traffic with the traffic police’s consultation. The CM said the project was most important to open up the area of Hawke’s Bay and coastal belt for recreational purposes.

Punjab Colony

The CM expressed his displeasure at the fact that after the construction of Submarine Chowrangi, the flow of traffic from Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Road towards Punjab Colony and Sunset Boulevard has been blocked.

“I have already released Rs100 million to pay to the occupants of a building which is supposed to be bulldozed to pave the way for the vehicular traffic but around one year has passed and the building has not been demolished,” Murad said.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah informed him that there were some issues due to litigation but now they had been resolved. He added that of the Rs100 million, Rs30 million had been released to the South deputy commissioner to pay the compensation and the remaining amount was to be used to take over the possession of the building.

Underpasses and flyovers

The CM pointed out that the provincial government had constructed more than 12 underpasses and flyovers in Karachi but since they had not been handed over to the relevant local government agencies, they were not being maintained.

He added that people were sending him messages that water was seeping into the Natha Khan, Mehran and some other underpasses in the city. He directed the local government minister to hand over the underpasses to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the relevant district municipal corporations so that their proper maintenance could be ensured.

Natha Khan Bridge

Murad said the construction of a U-turn at the Natha Khan Bridge for Rs214.466 million was the scheme of 2020 but it had not been completed. He directed the project director of the scheme to complete it within one-and-a half months. “There are serious problems of traffic jams at Natha Khan which can be solved with the construction of the U-turn,” he said.

The meeting was told that a scheme for a storm water drain from the Star Gate to Chakora Nullah was launched for Rs198.8 million and it was 30 per cent completed. The CM directed Karachi Package Project Director Khalid Masroor to complete it by the end of the current year.

Beautification

The CM was irked as work for several approved road beautification schemes had not beenstarted.

One of such schemes was beautification along Ibn-e-Sina Road that had been approved for Rs248 million but was yet to be started. A similar scheme was also approved for Rs171.5 million to beautify Mai Kolachi Road from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi and the patch from the PIDC to Jinnah Bridge but work on it was yet to begin.

Another scheme worth Rs176.2 million was approved for the beautification of Rashid Minhas Road but it could also not be started. The CM directed the local government minister to get these works started as a top priority.

He also issued directives for overhauling of the drainage system of II Chundrigar Road and beautification of the road with road markings, lighting and signboards. Murad also directed the local government department to build 10 pedestrian bridges in the city for which spots had already been identified and approved.