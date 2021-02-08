Trees vital for clean environment: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that reforms have been initiated in the forest department to make Pakistan clean and green.

He expressed these views while addressing a function here and said that deforestation was having a negative impact on human life and therefore revolutionary steps were being taken for the promotion of forests.

He said that trees and flowers are a great blessing of Allah Almighty, only greenery can help in eliminating environmental pollution, increase national income and prevent land erosion and other natural calamities as much as possible.

Therefore, afforestation and protection of forests is a moral, national and religious responsibility of all of every citizen said the minister.