NAB rejects claims it approves plea bargains

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday shot down claims it approved plea bargains, which the anti-graft body stressed were greenlit by accountability courts, reports Geo News.

In a statement, the NAB explained that in a plea bargain application, the accused pleads guilty, pays the looted amount back, and gets disqualified from contesting elections for a period of 10 years.

Some 'big fish' were caught through the accountability-for-all policy, the anti-graft watchdog noted, adding that a total of Rs487 billion were returned and deposited in the national exchequer — a "remarkable achievement".

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (R) said mega corruption cases against big fish should not be kept in files and these should be taken to logical conclusion as per law. He directed all regional bureaus of the NAB that all mega corruption cases against big fish should be taken to logical conclusion within the prescribed time frame so that references should be filed in accountability courts to bring the corrupt elements to justice and to recover looted money and deposit it in the national exchequer considering it our national duty.

He said all inquiries, complaints and investigations would be completed on merit and transparency and based on solid evidence and documentary proofs. “We have to strictly follow the policy and necessary measures will be taken against all those who are involved in corruption through pursuing policy of zero tolerance, transparency and merit as per law,” he said in a statement Sunday. The NAB chairman directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty. He said the NAB is one of the best anti-corruption organisations as compared to other organisations.

He directed the DGs concerned to submit the latest report of all mega corrupt corruption cases as well as cases of illegal housing societies within one month so that progress on ongoing cases could be reviewed. The NAB is absolutely committed to eradicating corruption through effective national anti-corruption strategy.

He said comparative figures for the last three years are indicative of NAB’s excellent performance. He said 59 percent people have shown confidence in the NAB as per the report of Gillani and Gallup Survey.

The NAB had filed 1230 corruption references in respected accountability courts which are under trial in the accountability courts having worth of Rs947 billion, he further added. He said the NAB has established a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Lab in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which is being utilised for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respects.

He said the NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT consisting of director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place. “This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of the NAB,” he added. He said the NAB has signed MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He said the youth is our future; NAB has signed a MoU with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to create awareness in youth about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age. More than 50,000 character building societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country. He said Transparency International (TI) Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradicating corruption.

He said the NAB has devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarters and all the regional bureaus. Under the quantified grading system, NAB Headquarters and regional Bureaus are being evaluated on an annual and mid-term basis at a given criteria which has proved successful and the performance of NAB’s regional bureaus improving day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

The NAB chairman directed all the regional bureaus to ensure self- respect of every person as the NAB is a people-friendly organisation that believes in zero corruption and 100 percent development.