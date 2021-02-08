Corona claims 26 more lives

LAHORE:Around 26 patients died from COVID-19 and 418 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by P&SHD on Sunday, the death toll reached 4,880, while confirmed cases reached 160,580 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,167 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.