Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I wish to be a motor/automobile engineer. What would be your guideline to me as I am in my A2 at Beaconhouse with 4 major Science subjects. (Arham Shahid, Narowal)

Ans: Dear Arham, please note there are two ways to look at becoming a professional Automobile Engineer that too with a slight diversification. I would, therefore, advise you to look at doing your first degree/bachelors degree in Robotics or Advance Mechatronics and then go on specialising with a postgraduate degree in Automobile Design and Engineering. This means that you can find career opportunities in the entire vehicle engineering or transport engineering in general.

Q2: Respected sir, I have studied Bachelors (4-year honors degree) in Biochemistry, now I am willing to do MBBS in foreign countries. Please advise me. (Hanzla Dawood, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Hanzla, doing an MBBS from a foreign country is neither easy nor inexpensive. The other important thing is to see your entry qualifications. They will not admit 4-year graduates unless such a provision exists and it varies from university to university and country to country. My suggestion would be to carry on specialising in Biochemistry in your Masters and look at doing subjects that involve Microbiology, Pathology and Biomedical Sciences in your Postgraduate. All of these subject areas have huge career prospects.

Q3: Respected Abidi Sb, I am a regular reader of your column. Today, I have also decided to get your expert advice which I hope you will give me. I did my ICS with 72% marks. My aim is to get admission in Computer Engineering at NED University. On these marks, I cannot be admitted to my relevant faculty. I can get admission in the following six faculties at NED: Textile Science, Development Studies, Management Science, Computational Finance, Industrial Finance and Economics & Finance. Apart from this an option for software engineering is also available in Karachi University. I need your opinion and advice as to which of the above mentioned faculties I should choose? (Mohtashim Ansari, Karachi).

Ans: Dear Mr Ansari, I have gone through the number of programme options / your possible faculties that you can opt for and for me to advise you it is important that I see your marks in your matric and inter in different subjects for better advice. However, from the list that I can see depending on your performance and interest in Maths your first priority should be Computational Finance that is a combination of your ICS and Finance that you will study in this degree and will help you to understand the subject of Electronic Financial Management. The second option would be Management Science where you can specialise in the final year doing a project on management information system again this would be something that is close to your heart and contains a lot of Computing Science. I wish you best of luck.

Q4: I have done 16 Years education in Business Studies and now I want to do MPhil. However, I am confused about which field of specialisation is better for me in future i.e., MPhil in Management Sciences, Supply Chain Management, Finance or Marketing. Please advise me which field is better for me, sir. (Nahail Baloch, Bahawalpur)

Ans: Dear Nahail, you should do a relevant job or internship first as this is what I think going to be very helpful for you in future. Give a few years to yourself by gaining experience in Commerce and Trade and then look at a specialisation that you find more interesting and close to your heart. Doing an MPhil at this stage will simply shift you towards the teaching side rather than towards the practical aspects of the subjects that you have mentioned having said that SCM and Finance would be the areas that are emerging.

