Incidents of theft, dacoities protested in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders and shopkeepers on Saturday staged a protest against the rising incidents of theft and dacoities in Dera, Kulachi and adjoining areas.

The protesting traders and shopkeepers led by their leaders Abdul Manan, Hayatullah Khan, Samiullah and others took to the roads after closing down their businesses in Dera, Kulachi and adjoining areas. The traders also burnt tyres and blocked the road for traffic at Shakhi Gate, creating hardships for the commuters and motorists.

The traders’ leaders said that theft and robberies had become a routine practice in Dera, Kulachi and nearby areas but the police were playing the role of a silent spectator. They said the police have totally failed to provide protection to the general public and traders.

They said that a businessman was deprived of Rs1.8 million in broad daylight at Fawwara Chowk the other day but the police were yet to arrest the accused involved in the dacoity.

They demanded the government and police high-ups to arrest the accused forthwith and recover the looted money or else they would launch a strong protest movement for their rights.