Punjab governor says Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with provincial ministers and assembly members expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

They vowed to stand by the Kashmiris until their freedom. Indian atrocities on Kashmir were also strongly condemned. The main ceremony of the Punjab government on Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at Governor’s House on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir. Pakistan is not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris as Kashmir is its jugular vein. He said that Narendra Modi is the murderer of more than 95,000 Kashmiris and the world's biggest terrorist. Instead of being silent spectators of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he reiterated.

Ch Sarwar said that Narendra Modi should not forget that the oppression had to end one day. More than 7,000 Kashmiris have been martyred in the custody of Indian forces. He said: “I am proud that I have always been fighting for the Kashmiris’ rights and Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will be exposed to the whole world in the future too. Independence is Kashmiris’ right that no one can take away from them. I also pay tribute to other Pakistanis who have raised their voice for the Kashmiris’ rights all over the world.”

Today we all pledge that we will be ready to offer any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmir and that time is not far away when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan, he added. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir Solidarity Day meant that we are all one on Kashmir cause. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. The people of Kashmir had decided in favour of Pakistan even before independence. Paying tribute to Kashmiris, he said that their courage, bravery and sacrifices were a bright chapter in the history.