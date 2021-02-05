COAS expresses firm commitment to solve Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid challenges of hybrid war.

Addressing officers of Lahore Garrison, the COAS focused on professional matters, internal and external security situations of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region. General Bajwa also apprised the officers with the latest developments on eastern border, the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and firm commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir. The COAS said that people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace. Earlier, on arrival in Lahore, he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.