Daniyal says will drag Shahzad Akbar to court

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz announced that he would start a legal battle in the criminal jurisdiction against Adviser to Prime Minister on Law and Interior Shahzad Akbar, days after he levelled allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that had held several high-ranking official positions, while no one knew who the incumbent government officials were. "No one knows who you are, why are you ruining the lives of innocent people?"

"I announce today that I will drag you, Shahzad Akbar, to a [criminal court] and will fight a legal battle against you so that you will understand that even innocent people know how to fight back," he said.