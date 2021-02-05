Engro’s project wins accolade

KARACHI: Project PAVE, a shared value initiative of Engro Fertilizers and Engro Foundation, has been declared a winner of the “Rushlight Sustainable Agriculture, Forestry & Biodiversity Award” held in the UK, a statement said on Thursday.

This is the third global recognition for Project PAVE (Partnerships and Value Expansion for Inclusive Seed Systems in Pakistan), as it had already been named a recipient of the “Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2019” in Taipei, Taiwan, and “Best Shared Value Project Through Cross-Sector Partnership” in Melbourne, Australia, at the 2019 Asia Pacific Shared Value Awards, it added.

The project has been devised to leverage Engro Fertilizer’s experience by enhancing the seeds value chain to make it more equitable, sustainable, and beneficial for all, including smallholders, business growth, seed sector, and food security. Under the project, Engro works with small farmers, including women farmers, to introduce and train them on seed growing techniques and enabling them become part of the seed supply chain.

This initiative has also promoted women’s economic empowerment through alternative livelihoods and enhanced women’s voice in decision making and community leadership through the introduction of women’s seed multiplication groups, it added.