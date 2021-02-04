SHC warns of stopping Sindh CM’s salary if pensions not released

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur bench, on Wednesday heard the petition of pensioners seeking immediate release of their pensions. Hearing the plea filed by the pensioners to release their pensions, the SHC gave two weeks time to the Sindh government to pay the pensions to retired employees.

During the hearing, the SHC remarked that the court will pass an order to freeze the salary of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah if the pensions of the government employees were not released by February 16. The court said that the issue will be forwarded to the Sindh governor if pensions were not released in the given time. The court adjourned the hearing till February 16.