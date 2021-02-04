Ex-KP minister Murid Kazim passes away

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Former provincial minister Makhdoom Syed Murid Kazim Hussain Shah passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday after protracted illness.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Bilot Sharif in Dera Ismail Khan district at 11am today (Thursday).

He was elected as Member Provincial Assembly for his native constituency in Dera Ismail Khan five times and remained a minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa twice. He had a solid vote-bank because he belonged to a spiritual family and had dome some development work in his constituency.