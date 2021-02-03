Govt employees stage rally to highlight demands

PESHAWAR: All Government Employees Grand Alliance, Peshawar took out a rally on Tuesday from the Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar City and marched to the Peshawar Press Club to highlight the demands. Led by Syed Islam and Naveed Gul, the protestors carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands sought an increase in their salaries and facilities according to the existing price hike.

They said all the ad hoc relief should be included in the basic salaries of the teachers and other government employees. The protesters warned of staging a sit-in in Islamabad on February 10 if their issues were not resolved through negotiation.