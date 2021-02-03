Three discoveries place Pakistan in ‘Top of the Top Ten’ list

LAHORE: Humanitarianism and three public-service scientific discoveries on the part of two distinguished Pakistanis made the country stand tall in the comity of nations recently when a Britain-based international organisation, the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], announced its domino effect verdict.

According to the results, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Al Hafi was listed among “Top of the Top Ten” over his three scientific discoveries, along with a poetic text, while famous humanitarian Bilquis Edhi was declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee, and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz. Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, senior coordinating officer at the SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, told APP that the Impact Hallmarks© [IH], which conducted the lengthy but transparent process, listed Prof Hafi, an erudite, a phenomenologist, polymath and a discoverer, on the sixth position among the most impactful persons of the world.