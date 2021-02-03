Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders govt to shift Omar Sheikh to rest house

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the authorities concerned on Tuesday to shift Ahmed Omar Sheikh, main accused in American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case, from death cell to a government rest house in a couple of days.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the Sindh government in the case.

The court also directed the provincial government for placing security around the rest house and not providing mobile and internet facilities to Sheikh. The bench also allowed Sheikh’s family to stay with him at the rest house from 8am to 5pm.

The court once again turned down the provincial government’s appeal to suspend the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict regarding acquittal of the accused, stating that the federal government could file an appeal against the SHC’s decision.

The Sindh advocate general (AG) argued before the court that Sheikh could escape after his release. Responding to the court’s remarks, the AG replied that detainees should not be allowed to stay with their families. He suggested that Sheikh can contact his family members via cell phone.

To this, Justice Sajjad Shah responded that according to the government, Sheikh had already been using a cell phone in jail.

An assistant advocate prayed the court to allow them keep the accused in Lahore. Justice Munib said detention of the accused seemed to be a provincial matter, adding the federal government had delegated its authority to the provinces.

“Apparently, only AG Sindh has to be given notice,” he said while observing that the notice was not issued to the attorney general as the petitioner did not challenge the law. The attorney general said the court could not deprive the federal government of its powers.

Justice Sajjad Shah said there should be some material to use authority, adding the federal government may submit the material it had against the accused. Each case had a history but the court did not know the history of this case, he added. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.