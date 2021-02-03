OGDCL discovers gas in Sindh

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has reported gas and condensate discovery from its exploratory well Sial-1, which is located in Hyderabad district, Sindh, a statement said on Tuesday.

OGDCL is the operator and holds 95 percent interest and the Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited holds 5 percent in Sial-1.

The structure of Sial-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 2,442 meters.

Based on logs data, the well was tested at the rate of 1.146 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate, it said.

The discovery of Sial-1 is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, its joint venture partners, and of the country. It will also contribute reduce the supply and demand gap of oil and gas in the country through the exploration and exploitation of indigenous resources, it added.