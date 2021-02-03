Law & order situation in KP reviewed

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday presided over a meeting with the regional police officers (RPOs) via video link to review law and order situation in the province.

The RPOs briefed the IGP about the law and order in their respective regions, said an official handout.

They informed the IGP about the steps taken to maintain law and order, counter-terrorism and action taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) during the last month.

The RPOs informed the IGP that the overall law and order situation in the province remained under control due to comprehensive planning, well-calculated strategy and proactive policing.

About the prevention of crimes, the IGP was informed that a total of 4,819 accused were arrested who had been nominated in 7,552 cases and thus the rate of arrest remained 64 per cent.

It was added that no incident of extortion took place during the last month and CTD arrested 19 terrorists in different operations.

The CTD police recovered 11.4kg explosive material, 24 hand grenades, one Kalashnikov and 3 pistols during this period.

The IGP was told that under the National Action Plan, a total of 1456 search and strike operations were conducted during which 6,940 criminals were arrested and 1,943 arms and 51,282 rounds were recovered.

Up to 8,452 snap checking actions were conducted during which 6,908 suspects were taken into police custody and 1,379 arms and 48,041 rounds were recovered.

It was added that 90 illegal Afghans were detained for not having legal documents and 86 cases were registered against them under the Foreigners Act.

The IGP termed the KP police overall report for the month of January a great success against the hardcore criminals.

He directed the senior cops to keep close coordination with other law enforcing agencies, expedite raids against the miscreants and outlaws and adopt a plan and strategy to preempt any untoward incidents.