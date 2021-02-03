Resignation drama badly failed: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the resignation drama has been badly failed and the politics of welfare would prevail. Every conspiracy against the PTI's mandate has been foiled.

Parliamentarians, including Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Amir Sultan MNA and MPAs Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Muhammad Asif, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Saeed Ahmed held meetings with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the problems of their constituencies.

The chief minister issued instructions and dilated upon proposals to early resolve the problems. Talking on the occasion, the CM said a comprehensive strategy had been devised to solve the constituencies' problems and added that development schemes would be implemented with consultations. The doors of CM Office used to remain shut on assembly members in the past but Pakistan has changed and parliamentarians would be given their due status, he announced and added that parliamentarians could meet him at their will.

The new Pakistan is moving forward under the transparent leadership of PM Imran Khan and the corrupt are feckless before the honest PM, he added. The people have full confidence in the PM’s leadership, he continued.

While discussing the government’s development vision, he emphasised that full attention had been given to the backward areas’ development. The resources were utilised on some areas of choice in the past and remote hinterlands were neglected but the government had diverted the resources towards neglected areas' welfare, he added. The province of Punjab will take the lead in the development journey and the government will take every step to resolve the problems. The CM asserted the resignation drama had been badly failed and stated the politics of welfare would prevail. Every conspiracy against the PTI's mandate has been foiled and negative tactics of the opposition for hindering the journey of public welfare will not be tolerated, he said and advised the opposition to rest until 2023 as it was fully exposed.