Ammunition recovered in Khyber

BARA: The Khyber police and security forces jointly conducted a search operation and recovered heavy ammunition in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Monday, an official said.The police said the action was carried out in the hilly area at Chura in Jamrud inhabited by Malikdinkhel tribespeople. He added the police recovered heavy ammunition, which reportedly had been dumped there by the banned organisations during militancy.The ammunition recovered included 13 artillery shells, 17 mortar shells, 14 RPG shells and 50 kg explosives.