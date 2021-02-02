Inefficient

In a democratic system, the opposition plays a positive role by pointing out the mistakes made by the government to improve the performance of the ruling party. However, the opposition has not paid attention on the grey areas highlighted in the Transparency International (TI) report that pointed out the country’s inefficiency in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and rule of law.

The TI report is talking about the government’s misgovernance and inefficiency and not necessarily about financial corruption.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad