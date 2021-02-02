Drive to resolve ethnic conflicts launched

LAHORE:National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony Pakistan (NCIPHP) launched ‘Living Together Movement’ at the start of the interfaith harmony week at the press club here on Monday.

President of the council, Prof Mahmud Ghaznavi, presented a resolution that said, “The Living Together Movement is a civic initiative designed to help prevent and resolve ethnic, racial and religious conflicts through dialogue, open-hearted discussions, compassionate and empathetic listening, and diversity celebration. “Organised in schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, government departments and communities across Pakistan, members of the Living Together Movement are individuals who recognise the same humanity in all people and are passionate about bridging the gap between different sects, religions and ethnicities,” the resolution said. This, the council members hoped, will reduce the likelihood of religiously and ethnically motivated violence in Pakistan.