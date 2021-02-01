Barry’s win Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup

LAHORE: Barry’s bagged the Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup when they beat Pricemeter.pk by 6-4 in the enthralling final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Ruelo Trotz and Hamza Mawaz Khan played key role in Barry’s well-deserving triumph as both thrashed in three tremendous goals while from the losing side, Marcos Panelo converted a hat-trick and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one goal.

In the subsidiary final, Pricemeter.pk Black beat Platinum Homes 8-6. Mariano Raigal emerged as the hero of the day from the winning side as he fired in fabulous four goals. Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Sufi Muhammad Haroon scored one goal. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet while Daniyal Sheikh and Abdul Rehman Monnoo converted one goal apiece.