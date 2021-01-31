Saudi firms sue former spymaster, allege $3 bn fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OTTAWA: Saudi state-owned companies have sued the country’s former intelligence czar in a Canadian court, alleging he stole billions of dollars, according to documents obtained late on Friday by AFP.
The 10 subsidiaries of Tahakom Investment Co — which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — said in the civil suit filed in Ontario Superior Court that Saad Aljabri committed a “massive fraud” totaling at least US$3.47 billion.
Aljabri, exiled in Canada, was a top aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was deposed as heir to the throne by Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a 2017 palace coup. A campaign advocating for Aljabri said in a statement he and his family will “fight the recycled corruption allegations vigorously and are confident they will succeed in dismissing them.”