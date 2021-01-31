Bakhtawar’s wedding reception held at Bilawal House

KARACHI: A traditional reception was hosted on Saturday night at the Bilawal House, Karachi, in connection with the marriage of daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. The reception was held a day after Bakhtawar’s marriage was solemnised with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry as Rukhsati also took place after Nikah.

The sources privy to the marriage event said that the large lawn of the Bilawal House was elegantly decorated for the purpose. A very limited number of guests were invited due to the Bilawal House reception in view of standard operating procedures against the spread of coronavirus. These included the long-time associates and friends of the Bhutto and Zardari families.

The sources said that traditional cuisines were served on the occasion including barbecue items. The food dishes served on the occasion included Chicken Boti, Reshmi Kebab, mutton roast, Palak Gosht, Qorma of Desi Chicken, Mutton Steak, and other items. Bhindi is the favourite vegetable dish of former president Asif Ali Zardari, which was also served on the occasion.

One of the noteworthy guests of the event was former interior minister and senator of Pakistan People’s Party Rehman Malik. Briefly talking to media persons on the occasion, the former interior minister prayed for the success of the upcoming life of the newly-married couple. He expressed the wish that the late former prime minister Benazir could have lived up to this day to see by herself the wedding festivities of her daughter.

A separate event was held at the famous Kakri ground of Lyari to celebrate the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

PPP Member of Sindh Assembly from Lyari Shazia Karim Saanghar said on the occasion that the festivities at Kakri Ground reflected the traditional way the native people of Lyari celebrate any festive occasion, including weddings. She said the festivities at Kakri Ground featured Mehndi, traditional leva, dandia dance, and other cultural practices of the people of Lyari related to the wedding occasion.

The woman MPA of PPP said that the festivities at Kakri Ground would continue till late in the night and would end with fireworks.

She said that the same place some 33 years back had hosted the public reception when late former PM Benazir Bhutto had wedded Asif Ali Zardari.

She said that the people of Lyari had both spiritual and political ties with martyred Benazir Bhutto and Bhutto family. The people of Lyari could not stay way and activists and supporters of the PPP in the area had to celebrate when the Bhutto family witnessed the festive occasion of a wedding after a very long time.