Journalists in Khyber seek security

LANDIKOTAL: The journalists here on Saturday asked the district police officer to provide foolproof security to the Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara press clubs.

The demand came at a meeting held in Landikotal.

Bara Press Club President Khadim Khan Afridi, Jamrud Press Club President Sajid Ali Kukikhel and Landikotal Press Club President Imran Khan Shinwari and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to take stock of the threat alerts issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) a few days ago.

The meeting asked District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal to deploy cops at the three press clubs to provide security to the local journalists. They said the DPO would be held accountable if any untoward incident happened. The participants in the meeting asked the journalists in Khyber to shun their petty differences.