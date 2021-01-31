Launching ceremony of PN’s new frigate held in China

ISLAMABAD: The launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054 Class-Frigate, has been built for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China, and Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Naval Overseer, China, highlighted that the induction of such warships would significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, acknowledging the commitment, hard work and timely completion of this important project by M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard, Shanghai, despite of the ongoing pandemic. Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weaponry systems.

The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art combat management system (CMS). Pakistan Navy had ordered four Type-054 A/P Frigates in 2017 and all the ships are being delivered as per planned schedule. The launching ceremony also coincided with the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations, built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust. The ceremony was also attended by various high-level Chinese officials, including representatives of CSTC and HZ Shipyard.