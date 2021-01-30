close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases

KARACHI: A sessions court on Friday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples Amn Committee, Uzair Jan Baloch, for lack of evidence in two murder trials.

Baloch, who was allegedly one of the most powerful kingpins of violence in Karachi, was charged with the murders of two people belonging to his rival gang of Arshad Pappu in Lyari in 2004.

However, during the trials, the prosecution could not produce sufficient evidence against him, due to which the additional district and sessions judge South at the Central Jail acquitted him, extending the benefit of the doubt to him.

