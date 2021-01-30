‘Balochistan’s 80pc PSDP allocation authorised’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (M/o PD&SI) had made upfront authorisation of 80 percent of the amount allocated for PSDP 2020-21 for Balochistan in favour of the concerned ministries, divisions, and agencies, an official said on Friday.

“In total, an amount of Rs82.1 billion has been allocated for 184 projects including Rs26 billion for 46 new projects in PSDP 2020-21,” said Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, while briefing the second meeting of Oversight Committee on Federal Funded PSDP Projects in Balochistan.

The meeting was held under the chair of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Hussain Magsi and was attended by the committee members MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA Salahuddin Ayubi, MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and representatives of Federal Ministries/Divisions/Agencies and ACS (Dev) and Government of Balochistan.

Secretary Planning told the meeting the agencies had been empowered to release project-wise funds as per requirement for maximum utilisation of funds. Furthermore, ways and means clearance and endorsement from Finance Division had also been waived during the current fiscal year, Rana added. As per the official statement, the meeting reviewed in detail ministry-wise physical and financial progress of projects located in Balochistan.

The agencies were urged to fast-track utilisation of PSDP funds and ensure timely completion of projects in order to achieve envisaged development objectives, the statement said. During the meeting officials of the planning ministry ensured the forum to facilitate the agencies to meet the additional funds by allowing re-appropriation wherever required.

Appreciating the efforts of M/o PD&SI, the convener of the committee said it was the first time the representatives from Balochistan had been given an opportunity to review the development portfolio related to the province’s issues. He stressed upon the concerned agencies to expedite the utilisation of funds for fast-track development of the province.