Timely actions

This refers to the letter ‘Online system’ (Jan 28) by Huma Arif. The prime minister has launched an online system for the issuance of succession certificates and letters of administration.
However, the relevant authorities haven’t informed the public about the steps that they have to follow to avail this opportunity. It is hoped that the recently launched system will be made functional in a timely manner.
Erum A Baig
Karachi