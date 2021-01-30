close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 30, 2021

Timely actions

Newspost

 
January 30, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Online system’ (Jan 28) by Huma Arif. The prime minister has launched an online system for the issuance of succession certificates and letters of administration.

However, the relevant authorities haven’t informed the public about the steps that they have to follow to avail this opportunity. It is hoped that the recently launched system will be made functional in a timely manner.

Erum A Baig

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost