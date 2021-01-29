Four UCP students go missing

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The office-bearers of students union have alleged that four UCP students were missing since the clash on Wednesday. Social media was also abuzz regarding alleged custody of some student activists by unknown individuals.

A protest to express solidarity with students who were arrested the other day while protesting outside the University of Central Punjab (UCP) demanding online exams, will be staged at Faisal Chowk today (Friday).

The students have announced to hold the demo and observe a black day under the theme “Students Day of Action: Against the increasing oppression”. They have demanded their recovery without any delay otherwise strong protest demonstration will be held on Friday (today).

They alleged that police and personnel in civvies took students into custody without arrest warrants. The missing students included Haris Ahmad and Ali Ashraf. Meanwhile, Amnesty International has expressed concerns over the arrest of the students. In a message on social media, Amnesty International observed that it was alarmed over the arrest of students in Lahore who were holding peaceful demonstrations asking for online exams. “We call for their immediate and unconditional release”.

The Pakistan Peoples Party also strongly denounced assault on the students in Lahore and called for early release of arrested student. Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said baton charge and arrest of the students in Lahore by Punjab police is strongly condemned.

In a statement, he said students protesting against matters relating to academics have been charged under various provisions of Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960. He said that this act of Punjab government against the peaceful students is not new as in the past also the student have been charged under 124-A of the PPC for sedition.