Polish envoy visits NUML

Islamabad : Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr A. Opalinski on Thursday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here and met Rector Major General Muhammad Jaffar in his office.

The rector briefed the visitor about various curricular and co-curricular activities conducted at the NUML.

The issues of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in education exchange programmes for the faculty and students were discussed. Both discussed entertainment visits with the universities of Poland and NUML.