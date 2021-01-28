Drug factories unearthed in Khyber, Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three drug factories were unearthed and a huge quantity of ice, heroin and hashish were recovered during separate actions in Khyber and Peshawar districts, officials said on Wednesday.

The Khyber police unearthed three factories manufacturing drugs. The drugs recovered included 70 liters material being used in production of heroin, 2kg heroin, 2kg ice and 30kg opium.

In Peshawar, 300 grams of ice and 2kg heroin were recovered in three actions in Badaber area where four accused including a woman were arrested.