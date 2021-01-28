Vaccination to begin next week: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has made an integrated plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients. This plan has been compiled by federal government in consultation with all stakeholders and provinces.

The vaccination strategy plan has been compiled keeping in view the best international practices and health guidelines. According to the details shared by NCOC on Wednesday, the aim of this vaccination strategy is to vaccinate the people under a system and according to health safety principles within a healthy environment.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the vaccination will start from next week. In a tweet on Wednesday he said: "The system for vaccination is in place.

Hundreds of vaccination centres in the country will be administering covid vaccine. Inshallah the vaccination of front line health workers will start next week." Sindh’s health authorities have already set up 14 vaccination centres in the province, including nine in Karachi Division, The News has learnt.

National Immunization Management System (NIMS) will be functional through National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) at the national level. This cell has been established in the NCOC.

To support NVACC, besides establishing Provincial and District Vaccination Management and Coordination Cells (PVACC & DVACC respectively), Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) has also been established across the country. The NIMS system is based on digital pattern whereas human involvement is limited to ensure its transparency.

This system has been designed on the basis of specific address to send details of AVC and appointment to registered citizens automatically. After address verification and confirmation of the applicant from the NIMS system an eight step procedure for the inoculation would start citizens including frontline healthcare workers will send CNIC number to 1166 through SMS or use NIMS website for registration.

After necessary verification, designated AVC based on present address and PIN Code will be sent to citizen through SMS. After successful verification, citizen will be vaccinated. Upon vaccine administration, vaccine staff will enter the details in NIMS and confirmation message will be sent to the citizen through SMS.

Citizens will stay in AVC for 30 min for post inoculation monitoring. If the designated AVC is outside current tehsil of the citizen, he/she can change the designated health facility by visiting NIMS web portal or by calling 1166 helpline within five days of receipt of first SMS. Upon availability of vaccine at the designated vaccination Centre, SMS will be sent to citizens to intimate appointment date for vaccine administration.

After successful registration, citizen will visit AVC on date of appointment along with original CNIC & received PIN Code (mandatory). Vaccination staff will verify CNIC and Pin Code.

A real-time dashboard highlighting ground based data would be automatically created through this method for all administrative tiers including federal, provincial and district health department levels. The government-backed coronavirus vaccines would be free for all the country’s citizens, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Wednesday.

Speaking during an online workshop, the PM’s aide said that it is the “government’s top-most priority to provide quality healthcare to people.”

“It is crucial that we spread awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus, he said, adding that “people should follow coronavirus SOPs just like they did during the pandemic’s first wave.” The special assistant said that China had donated 500,000 doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, while as many as 400,000 healthcare workers had already registered to get inoculated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan may be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first quarter of the year under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme. The global initiative signed an advance purchase agreement with the American pharmaceutical for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate — which has already been approved for emergency use by the global health body.

Two days ago, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that provinces have almost completed the training for the medical staff for the coronavirus immunisation drive which will be held in the country.

“[The] provinces have almost completed the training of the staff of teaching hospitals, Tehsil and District Head Quarters Hospitals regarding Covid-19 vaccination for swift inoculation of the vaccine,” read the press release from NCOC.

Government officials, in a meeting at the NCOC, discussed details of the complete procedure of vaccination, its time of availability, distribution process, and most demanding areas where it can be used at the earliest. The NCOC stressed the purchase of the quality of vaccination to ensure a successful treatment of COVID-19 patients.