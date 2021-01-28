Awareness of traffic rules among drivers emphasised

Islamabad: A seminar was held on road safety for drivers and conductors of the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

The event was arranged by the Central Transport Unit (CTU) of the university in collaboration with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) to raise awareness among drivers on traffic rules, regulations and road sense in addition to special care and knowledge amid drive in the foggy season.

The activity was joined by IIUI Vice President Prof. N.B. Jumani as chief guest. It was also attended by SSP (NH&MP) Ashiq Hussain Chohan, DSP NH&MP Waqar Malik, and other officials of NH&MP. Incharge (Transport) Rustam Khan, Chief Security Officer Col. Amjad Zaman, Assistant Director Transport Hanif Khan and Superintend Transport Ishthar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N.B. Jumani hailed the collaboration of CTU and NH & MP and termed the seminar as a constructive and valuable activity.

He said that the seminar is the best learning opportunity.

The IIUI Vice President stressed upon the drivers to make responsible driving a salient attribute of professional life adding that drivers at IIUI bus have a responsibility of dozens of lives on their shoulders.

Dr. Jumani also appreciated the role of NH&MP in awareness through seminars, radio, and social media.