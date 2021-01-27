Gold rates down Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs250/tola to Rs113,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs215 to Rs97,050, it added.

In the international market too, bullion prices decreased $9 to $1,854/ounce.

Jewellers claimed the rates in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.