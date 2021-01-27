Riyadh blast

close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021

RIYADH: At least one loud explosion shook Riyadh on Tuesday, AFP correspondents reported, three days after the kingdom intercepted a projectile over the Saudi capital. There was no immediate reaction from authorities in Saudi Arabia, which has come under repeated missile or drone attack from Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen since 2015.

