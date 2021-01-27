Riyadh blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: At least one loud explosion shook Riyadh on Tuesday, AFP correspondents reported, three days after the kingdom intercepted a projectile over the Saudi capital. There was no immediate reaction from authorities in Saudi Arabia, which has come under repeated missile or drone attack from Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen since 2015.