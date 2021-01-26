Real Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as commander logistics

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Abid Hameed has taken over the logistics command of the Pakistan Navy in an impressive change of Command ceremony held at the PN Dockyard.The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said on Monday he took over the command from Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq.

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed would now be incharge of logistic support to all PN units, ships and establishments, as well as repairs and maintenance of facilities.A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed commander logistics during the ceremony. Later, commanding officers of the units were introduced to commander logistics.The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of the Pakistan Navy.