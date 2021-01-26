PA briefed on operation against Khokhars

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, while responding to the point of order of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood in the Assembly session on Monday, said that the police did not go to Khokhar House illegally but fulfilled all the legal requirements. That is, the N-Leaguers made illegal occupations during their tenure. He said that not the government but they should be ashamed of their actions as they committed a crime and then cried over those illegalities. Raja Basharat said "If they had the courage to stop the police they ought to do but could not because the police were acting in accordance with the rules and regulations." Law minister strongly condemned the misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga and assured that he would be given all possible justice.

The Punjab government on Monday laid Punjab Panah Gah Ordinance 2021 and The King Edward Medical University Lahore (Amendment Ordinance 2021) in Punjab Assembly. Moreover, newly elected PML-N MPA Salma Butt took the oath. She took on the seat vacated after the death of Muneera Yamin Satti.

The session started with a delay of two hours and 48 minutes with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in chair. PTI MPA Ahmed Shah Khagga on a point of order drew the attention of the House towards the dacoity incident occurred with him family in which 20 robbers broke into the house and on gunpoint, robbed the family of cash and other valuables worth Rs20 million. Ch Pervaiz Elahi showed his distrust on the law and order in the province. He directed Law Minister to take steps in this regard. The minister assured the House that all the required measures would be taken to nab the culprits.