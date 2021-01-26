Cleanliness campaign launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration here on Monday inaugurated a 10-day-long cleanliness drive.“This clean and green cleanliness drive is being launched on the special directives of the provincial government to reopen the choked sewerage lines and make the city free from pollution,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan said at the inaugural ceremony held on the Tehsil Municipal Administration premises. Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat, Tehsil Municipal officer Danish Iqbal and Sanitary Officer Mohammad Iqbal were in attendance as well.

The deputy commissioner said that through TMA was actively pursuing its cleanliness task as a routine, yet the present drive would ensure the overhauling of the system to get better results in the future. “We have restored the control room where people could come personally or make telephone calls to lodge complaints about the garbage dumps and lack of cleanliness in their respective streets and localities,” said the official.